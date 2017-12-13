Would you like a Snapdragon 820 for just $159? Grab LeEco Le Max 2 on Giztop!

It’s a pity to see promising companies shutting down because of bad financial decisions, but unfortunately, this is how the market works. LeEco, the hardware company created by the media giant LeTV in China is going through hard times and is currently selling all of its smartphone stock to reduce financial damage as much as possible. And this is the good news in a sad story, as users have the opportunity to grab flagship devices at great prices. Such a device is LeEco Le Max 2 Rose Gold that is offered on Giztop for just $159! It is the 3GB/32GB but there’s the 6GB/64GB also available for $60 more.

Having a 5.7″ 2K display with almost no bezels on the right and left sides, it needs a monster of a chipset to manage it. And it is a monster as we are talking about last year’s flagship from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 820. In addition to the processor, LeEco Le Max 2 also has OIS to stabilize the huge 21MP main camera. All these are powered by a 3100mAh battery that, considering the low consumption of the SD820, takes you through the day with ease.