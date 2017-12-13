Oukitel MIX 2 dual camera hands-on shows great performance (video)

Oukitel MIX 2 has been on the market for quite some time now and flash sales are still ongoing in various online shops. As the delivery of devices has already started we have the first public tests of the camera from Oukitel and it seems that the company has done a great job optimizing the dual camera setup.

Oukitel MIX 2 features a 21MP main and a 2MP secondary camera on the back, offering SLR experience and excellent shooting experience. The main sensor is the 3P3 IC from Samsung. It also gets an 8MP (13MP interpolated) camera on the front for high-resolution selfies while both front and back cameras are packed with an LED flash for better performance in low light conditions.

The MIX 2 stands out not only because of its high definition camera with Samsung IC but also due to its combination of double glossy design and aluminum alloy frame with electroplating craft. With the latest 18:9 full display design, it is a fashionable device that will draw attention at first sight. Besides the good camera performance, it also features powerful performance, large memory, and large battery and it is a candidate for the budget flagship model of the year.

