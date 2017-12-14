Cubot’s “A New Phone for a New Year” campaign offers great discounts

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As the end of the year is approaching and Cubot should be happy with their products they released throughout the year. The devices introduced, cover almost all the market specter, from entry-level devices to flagships. These devices include the hot-selling Cubot R9, the eight-curved display Cubot Magic, the small-sized yet with huge 6000mAh battery Cubot H3, and the flagship with Cubot X18. In addition, Cubot Note Plus camera-phone became a fans’ favorite together with the rugged Cubot KingKong withIP68 for dust and water resistance. Besides smartphones, the company also released some smart wearables like the Cubot v2 and Cubot F1.

Of course, Cubot couldn’t be absent from this year’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve promotions, so almost the whole product lineup will be on offer from December 13th to December 19th. And they can become the perfect gift for friends and loved 0nes as they are affordable and powerful. The promotion is ongoing on Aliexpress. To see all of them, visit the official Cubot store there.