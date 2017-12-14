Elephone S8 Limited Red Edition coming soon on Gearbest!

The Elephone S8 is the most successful smartphone of the company as, since its launch, it has sold hundreds of thousands of units worldwide. Equipped with Helio X25 10-core SoC and a 2K display, the S8 not only has powerful performance but also has a gorgeous appearance. Both Black and Blue versions have received lots of positive comments.

However, Elephone never rests. So, to provide more choices for users, their design team started their research on different Red colors to choose the right one for the S8. After 4 months of testing hundreds of different red colors, the Elephone S8 Red Limited Edition finally hits the market. Choosing a color is not a random process nor a simple one. The red color in S8 is the result of wholehearted creat from designers and engineers and it represents the company’s enthusiasm for mobile products.

The Red Limited Edition will hit the market in a few days through Gearbest. To learn more and get the latest information, visit their official website and Twitter account.