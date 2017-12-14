Leagoo T5c vs OnePlus 5 speed comparison video!

As the world’s first smartphone powered by Spreadtrum SC9853I, an Intel x86 Airmont SoC with 14nm FinFET technology, LEAGOO T5c features great performance and power efficiency. Since there is no other device featuring this SoC for the time being, Leagoo uploaded a comparison video between the T5c and OnePlus 5, the current flagship of the company with the Snapdragon 835 beast inside.

So, in the video, you can see the speed comparison between the two devices as far as app loading speed is concerned. The result is impressive since the 3GB RAM T5c’s app startup speed is almost as fast as OnePlus 5. This is a solid proof of the great performance of Spreadtrum SC9853I and LEAGOO T5c’s software optimization efforts.

LEAGOO T5c full specs

Display: 5.5″ Sharp FHD IPS

CPU: Spreadtrum SC9853 1.8Ghz, Intel X86 core, 64bit

RAM: Samsung 3GB

ROM: Sandisk 32GB

Rear Camera: Samsung 13.0 + OV 2.0 dual-cam

Front Camera: OV 5.0 MP

Battery: LG 3050mAh with 5V2A quick charge

Fingerprint: 360°rear front-mounted fingerprint ID

Retail Price: $129.99

