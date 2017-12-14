New photo samples from Blackview BV9000 Pro reveal an amazing camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since the Blackview BV9000 Pro was released, the company has been hyping that it sports an amazing camera performance. And today the company has released several camera samples to prove just that. In addition, a video uploaded by the company yesterday demonstrates the fast capture and focus of the device.

Blackview BV9000 Pro comes with a 13MP/5MP dual rear camera with Sony sensors and an f/2.0 aperture. Also, it is coupled with features like PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) and dual-LED flash. The final camera effects were debugged by MediaTek and the supplier that supplies OPPO and Huawei. From our perspective, the results are quite impressive. the camera seems to perform nicely in terms of color reproduction, depth of field, focus, and noise.

Even though current smartphones come with impressive cameras, low-light photography is one area that most fail to impress users. The BV9000 Pro comes with a powerful and intelligent dark noise reduction software that substantially increases the amount of light entering the lens and the ability to capture weak light, so it can snap amazing photos even in low-light conditions.

What do you think of the samples below? To see higher resolution samples, just click on the thumbnails.