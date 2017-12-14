Ulefone Power lineup evolves: See how and win an Ulefone Power 3!

The big battery Power-Series from Ulefone has been well-received by the public. And as the official launch of their latest Ulefone Power 3 is getting closer, Ulefone uploaded a video looking back at the devices of the series and showcasing the features of the Power 3.

In the video, Ulefone shows the main features of their first big battery phone Ulefone Power, the second one Ulefone Power 2 and the upcoming Ulefone Power 3 respectively. It’s fairly obvious that from hardware to software to design, the Power series has been elevated and optimized, and among the three handsets, the newest Power 3 should be the best performer being the world’s first to carry Helio P23 octa-core SoC and 6GB of RAM. Also, it’s the best-looking one with its 18:9 full-vision display and appealing back cover processed by NCL technology.

Besides its big 6080mAh battery, the Power 3 also has some interesting specs like advanced Face Recognition system, quad-camera setup with 13MP/5MP dual selfie combo and 21MP/5MP dual rear snapper, rear fingerprint sensor, a 6″ FHD+ display, and an independent AW8736 audio chipset. As for the software part, it comes with Android 7.1 out-of-the-box and will be updated to the latest Android 8.1 Oreo very soon.

The Power 3 is already on preorder on Aliexpress for $299.99 and Ulefone confirms the phone will be released next week and by then they would hold a presale event offering huge discounts. Before that, there’s a warm-up event where you will have a chance to win one of 3 free Ulefone Power 3 units. Try your luck on the Ulefone official website and who knows, you might the lucky dog!