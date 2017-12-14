Vernee MIX 2 6GB appears on the Aliexpress Technology Channel for just $199.99

The Vernee MIX 2 is the first full-screen device from Vernee and after the 4GB model was released, the company offered a 6GB model after a short time of period. As some say, RAM is never enough, so the more the better. And in this case, it is true, as it offers a more powerful, faster and smoother user experience. No matter if you are playing heavy games or multitask, the MIX 2 6GB RAM version can easily handle everything you throw at it. Also, thanks to the 18:9 aspect ratio, the 6″ FHD+ display fits in a 5.5″ body. A wider display means that interface is broader in games.

The Vernee MIX 2 6GB RAM version is equipped with the brand new Helio P25 Octa-core SoC. The power consumption is low but at the same time performance is high. The 16nm FinFET manufacturing process reduced power consumption by 25% compared to previous gen chips. So, No worries about overheating and fast battery consumption. What’s more, the added 6GB RAM help to experience a smooth and fast experience when playing games.

Besides, it is also equipped with a big, 4200mAh battery and support for 9V/2A fast charging. You can fast charge your phone anytime.

Vernee MIX 2 full specs

Screen: 6.0″ FHD+ customized rounded corners screen

CPU: Helop P25 Octa-core

Storage: 6GB RAM+64GB storage

Cameras: 13MP/5MP dual rear cameras; 8MP front camera

Battery: 4200mAh

Fast charge: PUMP EXPRESS+ 9V2A

System: VOS 1.0 based on Android 7.0

SIM card: Support 2 Nano SIM cards or 1 Nano SIM card+1 micro SD card

Sensor: G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, Gyro, Compass, Fingerprint

Wi-Fi: 2.4G 802.11b/g/n 5G 802.11a/n

GPS: Support GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

The Vernee MIX 2 6GB RAM version is now available on discount on Aliexpress Technology Channel from December 15th to 18th, costing just $199.99. It’s only 4 days, so be alert and grab yours here.