Grab the iPhone 7 32GB for just $518 on Cafago! (coupon)

The iPhone 7 is Apple’s last year flagship, the last before the evolution of the Series with iPhone X this year. Being always at the top of sales in the premium category, iPhone is by now a golden standard when it comes to the top device of the year. Every new flagship from other manufacturers competes against the iPhone in every comparison test, no matter if it is about hardware or camera performance. And how could it not, as the custom Apple SoC are by far the most powerful right now and the camera is always among the best.

Someone would say that it’s an expensive device and that isn’t too far from the truth, but Apple had always had very good cooperation with mobile carriers so most users get it for a subsidized price through their annual or bi-annual upgrade. But if you want to buy one unsubsidized, there’s a good deal waiting for you, as Cafago is offering a discount coupon that brings the price down to just $518! All you have to do is use coupon DPF005 during checkout and get the discount. The offer is valid until December 31st and while stock lasts. Of course, we are talking about the unlocked version!