Vernee X: Global first for the all-screen quad-camera smartphone with Helio P23 and 6GB RAM

The Vernee X silently made its appearance on the official website of the company as well as on Gearbest, on presale. And today, we have an official release from the company, informing us about the full details as well as a 3D render introduction video.

The Vernee X is coming and in the video, you can see the amazing design and the powerful configuration. It’s as good as the Vernee MIX 2!

6.0″ 18:9 FHD+ all-screen

Vernee X is an all-screen device with a 6″ 18:9 FHD+ (2160*1080) display and a screen-to-body ratio of 83.8%. That means that when you hold the Vernee X in hand, it will feel as you are holding a 5.5″ device. Also, the FHD+ resolution gives the vernee X a crisper display. When you are watching movies, playing games or VR, it will not let you down.

World’s first Helio P23 device with 6GB RAM/128GB storage and powerful performance

The Vernee X is the world’s first smartphone with the latest Helio P23 Octa-core SoC, one of the latest SoCs from Mediatek. it supports LPDDR4X RAM, 2K resolution, and dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE. The highest main frequency can reach 2.5GHz while the Mali-G71-MP2 GPU is 10% stronger and 15% less power hungry than the previous gen. Lastly, the X comes with 6GB/128GB memory combination that is among the highest in the market.

Four cameras: dual rear and dual front

Thanks to the Helio P23 Octa-core SoC that supports multi-sensor camera modules, the X comes with four cameras. The 13MP/5MP dual front camera with LED flash will help you shoot prettier selfies even at night. The 16MP/5MP dual rear cameras with dual f/2.0 aperture and PDAF fast focusing technology can make a better Bokeh effect.

6200mAh big battery

What’s more, the vernee X has a super big 6200mAh big battery. It is very very unusual for an all-screen smartphone to sport such a big battery, but Vernee made it. In daily use, it can last up to 4 days on one charge and with the help of fast charging technology, the battery can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours and half.

Face ID recognition

But the bigger surprise comes from the Face ID unlock that is supported. We had no previous info about it and it’s a welcome addition to the fingerprint sensor. So, double security for you.

