Maze Alpha X is now available on TomTop too (hands-on video)

by Dimitris Economou ago 1

Maze seems to be going all-in with its latest bezel-less flagship, the Alpha X. Since it became available, it soon became very popular among users that seek for cutting-edge design and affordable prices. Until now, the Alpha X had been available only on Gearbest, but from now on you’ll be able to get one from TomTop as well. The more stores selling the device, the better for fast delivery times.

Maze Alpha X

So, if you are in search of a modern yet affordable device, this is your chance to get it in time for the New Year holiday. For more details, check the official product page.

Maze Alpha X specs

CPU: MediaTek Helio P25
Screen: LG 6″ 1080×2160 pixels, 403 ppi, In-cell
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X
ROM: 64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera: Sony IMX258 13MP (64GB)/ Omnivision OV16880 16MP (128GB)
Front Camera: Sony IMX219 8MP
Battery: 3900mAh
Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on back, Ion-Plated Zinc Alloy Frame

  • plåtburk

    Jesus the sluggish UI and random stutters. It’s really amazing how these budget chinese companies makes good looking phones but software wise it’s totally garbage.

