Maze Alpha X is now available on TomTop too (hands-on video)

Maze seems to be going all-in with its latest bezel-less flagship, the Alpha X. Since it became available, it soon became very popular among users that seek for cutting-edge design and affordable prices. Until now, the Alpha X had been available only on Gearbest, but from now on you’ll be able to get one from TomTop as well. The more stores selling the device, the better for fast delivery times.

So, if you are in search of a modern yet affordable device, this is your chance to get it in time for the New Year holiday. For more details, check the official product page.

Maze Alpha X specs

CPU: MediaTek Helio P25

Screen: LG 6″ 1080×2160 pixels, 403 ppi, In-cell

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

ROM: 64GB / 128GB

Rear Camera: Sony IMX258 13MP (64GB)/ Omnivision OV16880 16MP (128GB)

Front Camera: Sony IMX219 8MP

Battery: 3900mAh

Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on back, Ion-Plated Zinc Alloy Frame