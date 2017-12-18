Ulefone Power 3 officially announced: Presale will be up on Christmas! (video)

Over the past few weeks, Ulefone kept dosing small pieces of info concerning the highly anticipated Ulefone Power 3’s specs. The wait is over as the company officially announced the device today with the presale period set to start on December 25th, together with Christmas!

Ulefone Power 3 is the third big battery phone from the company and it packs a fairly huge 6080mAh battery which can last at least four days on a single charge. With secure 5V/3A quick charge support, it can be recharged in merely 120 minutes, allowing you to always be ready to go. In addition, it comes with a trendy FHD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display to bring an immersive visual experience.

To drive the device, Ulefone chose the new Helio P23 (MTK6763) octa-core SoC in combination with massive 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, making smooth multitasking and demanding games easy-peasy while consuming less energy. Apart from the huge battery, the other killer feature is the quad-camera setup. It sports a 13MP/5MP combo on the front and a 21MP/5MP combo on the back, allowing you to snap photos with DSLR-like Bokeh effects.

Another feature that was absent from previous models is the Face ID unlocking support, in the likes of iPhone X so you can quickly get access to your phone with a single glance. The face recognition system can detect and recognize more than 130 facial features to achieve faster, more secure and convenient unlocking. In addition to that, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Despite the fact that it will come preloaded with last year’s Android 7.1 Nougat, it is scheduled to receive the newest Android 8.1 Oreo very soon. And this should greatly improve the user experience. Last but not least, the NCL-processed back cover is well-matched with the slim, curved body, significantly enhancing the visual appeal, comfortable light grip, and strong signal reception.

To learn more info about the Power 3, you can head over to the Ulefone official website. The presale will begin on Christmas day and although the price is yet to be determined, we will learn all about it in less than a week.