Blackview will enter the big battery smartphone market with 3 devices (video)

Blackview is well known for its affordable and reliable devices, especially those in the rugged segment and now is ready to enter the big battery smartphone market. With a video published on their official YouTube channel today, Blackview begins with the first of the three, Blackview P6000. The other two are Blackview P6000 Plus that will sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display and the high-end, double glass-sided P10000.

Devices with big batteries are becoming more and more popular and today’s video shows off the P6000 with 6080mAh battery. Also, you’ll see the main specs of the device as well as parts of its appearance.

The P6000 is a flagship device that will turn many heads. It carries a 5.5″ display with FHD resolution and an octa-core Helio P25 SoC. As mentioned the P6000 is powered by a 6180mAh non-removable battery while it is made of metal and glass. What’s more, you can use it as a power bank to charge other devices. Despite its huge battery, the P6000 manages to retain its thickness below 10mm. Add to that the 8MP front camera and the dual rear camera with the 21MP main sensor and you have a complete package.

The company has announced that the Blackview P6000 will be coming next week so it will be available in time for Christmas. Stay tuned on Blackview.hk to be among the first to learn about it.