Chuwi Hi9 is an Android 7.0 tablet you can game on, CoreBook gets free RAM upgrade

Share +1 Share Shares 0

Chuwi has been delivering quite a number of Windows tablets and laptops since Intel decided to take low power CPUs seriously. Usually, Chuwi delivers tablets with dual boot support (Windows/Android) but now is releasing a top notch android tablet, Chuwi Hi9 that runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

The Hi9 comes with an 8.4″ OGS fully lamination JDI display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and is designed with 2.5D glass, which features seamless edges and ergonomic design. Plus, it ensures that any surface that you are going to touch and swipe your fingers across will be smooth.

This time, the company adopts an MTK8173 quad-core 64bit SoC along with PowerVR GX6250 GPU. The processor is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB more. As for connectivity, it offers 1 x microUSB port, 1 x TF card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s battery is a 5000mAh one. Chuwi Hi9 is expected to hit the market by the end of December but there’s no info on the pricing yet.

But good news keep flowing from Chuwi, as its Chuwi CoreBook campaign on Indiegogo surpassed the $100K threshold and the company will be upgrading the RAM amount on the device from 6GB to 8GB for free!