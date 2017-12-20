First hands-on with the 18:9 all-screen, 6080mAh Ulefone Power 3 (video)

Presale of the newly-released Ulefone Power 3 is scheduled to start on December 25th, so it would take a while before we get our hands on the phone. Luckily, Ulefone has unveiled an official hands-on video of the device, so we can have a physical tour of the handset. Let’s have a look!

The Power 3 comes with world’s first Helio P23 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz paired with a whopping 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, so the basics are pretty solid. As shown in the video, the Power 3 manages to score 69.365 on AnTuTu, a quite decent score. In addition, you can see multiple apps like Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Google assistant and Google music player running. The device runs pretty well without any noticeable lag and hiccups. And thanks to the FHD+ 18:9 full vision display, everything looks appealing, offering a fully immersive visual experience.

Sporting four camera setup with a 13MP/5MP combo on the front and a 21MP/5MP combo on the back, the Power 3 is meant for some serious camera action. As seen in the video, photos taken with the Power 3 features exceptional clarity and vivid colors. Since it’s a quick hands-on video, some interesting features like the long-lasting 6080mAh battery, secure 5V/3A quick charging, and Face ID were absent, but we’ll have the chance to get a closer look in the future.

If interested, you can learn more details about the Power 3 on Ulefone’s official website. The presale will kick off on December 25th and by then Ulefone will offer huge discounts and gifts for their fans, so stay tuned for updates.