Get the Cubot smartband Series up to 50% off, only two days left!

Last week, Cubot unveiled its promotional campaign for the New Year deals on its smartphone series. As we know, Cubot is constantly offering great deals this time every year, and this year is no different as, besides the smartphones, the company is also cutting big on its smartband Series too. The Cubot V1, V2, and S1 wearables are provided with clearance price, as low as $5.99! The offer will be valid until December 21st.

Cubot V1 is the entry level of the three owning basic functions like sports data recording, calorie burning calculation, alarm clock, messaging and call notifications, etc. And it comes at just $5.99! Moving on to the Cubot V2, more functions like a sedentary reminder, GPS real-time motion and more are added for just $2 more, at only $7.99.

Lastly, the Cubot S1 comes with a 6-axis sensor for more accurate step counting and an even more precise heart rate monitor for just $39.99. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to grab a wearable, now is your chance. You can find them together with the smartphone deals on Cubot’s Official Aliexpress Store.