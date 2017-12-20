Vernee X with 6200mAh battery will get Android Oreo soon after its release!

Vernee X is only recently announced and it is the latest flagship from with an all-screen design and four cameras. Its beautiful design, as well as its powerful Helio P23 SoC, attracted many users’ attention, but another killer feature went relatively unnoticed: The X comes with a 6200mAh big battery! And it sells for just $249 during presale.

As the device comes with a 6″ FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, the field of view is wider than traditional 16:9 displays. Also, there is 2.5D curved glass and customized rounded corners on the front panel while the 3D curved back panel makes it sit comfortably in your hand. After all, it is a device with an almost 83.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Now, back to the 6200mAh battery. Together with the power-saving Helio P23 SoC, the VOS system (based on Android 7.1) features a deeply optimized power saving mode that helps the huge battery deliver long usage time. It can last up to 2.5 days for normal daily use or 65 hours of calling. By turning the VOS super power saving mode on, the phone optimizes power consumption automatically by managing background progress more aggressively and reduce the wake-up times of apps. On this mode, Vernee X can give 4 days of daily use or 76 days on standby. And with its 9V/2A fast charger, a 5-minute charge allows for 2 hours calling. A 30-minute charge results in a whole day of use while it reaches 0% to 100% in just 2.5 hours.

Initially, the device will come with VOS based on Android 7.1 but the latest information suggest that it will receive an update to Android 8 Oreo via OTA update soon after it hits the market. Definitely wonderful news for potential buyers. After all, after sales support is a sad story in Android devices and Vernee wants to change that.

The X is currently on presale with the discount price being just $249.99 for a limited time, until December 25th. You can get it on Gearbest or get a chance to win one for free on the campaign held in Vernee’s official website. Enter and win the Vernee X as a Christmas gift!