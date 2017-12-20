Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector Priced At $1959 On GearBest

Deemed as “the world’s first truly cinema-level laser projector TV” by Xiaomi, the Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector can project up to a maximum of 150-inches. It features a built-in Mi TV and boasts a custom DLP solution developed by American technology company, Texas Instruments.

You can now buy the Xiaomi-branded projector on GearBest for a flash sale price of $1959. Those who have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the device should note that only 17 pieces were left at the time of writing.

The promo will come to an end on Saturday, December 23. The Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector is slated to dispatch from December 23 to January 4.

Furthermore, you can apply promotion code ‘XMLPSK’ at the time of checking out and buy it for just $1549.99. Click here to get a 25% off the Mi Ultra Short 5000 ANSI Lumens Laser Projector.