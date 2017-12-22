Get the Uhans i8 on Aliexpress Tech Discovery for just $139.49

UHANS i8 was released about a month ago and it is a budget flagship-grade device with a budget price. It incorporates high-end configuration like an 18:9 aspect ratio display, full-screen design, and face recognition technology. And now it is featured on the Aliexpress Tech Discovery for the super price of $136.49!

As mentioned above, the i8 is a very interesting proposal with beautiful design and remarkable specs. It comes with a 5.7″ bezel-less screen, well proportioned at 18:9 ratio. And the curved glass exterior and metal frame perfectly merge together to create a smooth and continuous design. Besides the rear fingerprint scanner, UHANS i8 also sports Face ID function which means it only needs a glance to get the phone unlocked. Below, you can see the full specs (click for bigger image).

The promotion begins today and will last until December 25th. Check out the Uhans official website for more information and surprises.