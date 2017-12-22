See how Face Recognition system works on Ulefone Power 3 (video)

Following the steps of the iPhone X, an increasing number of phone makers are releasing phones with Face Recognition support. Ulefone is one of the first among them and today we have an official video showing how the facial identification system works on the newly launched Ulefone Power 3. Let’s take a look.

As seen in the video, the user first needs to enroll his face following the instructions before using Face ID. It seems that the enrolling process is quite simple and easy to follow. It’s worth mentioning that the front camera with 3D facial recognition can capture almost 130 facial features and quickly finish the procedure. After enrolling your face, you can light up the display and get access to your phone instantly with a single glace, much faster and convenient than the traditional recognition system. Ulefone states that they are still optimizing the Face ID system for more accurate and quicker identification, so the final Face recognition system on the Power 3 would be much better and look a bit different.

As for the rest of the features, Ulefone Power 3 sports an 18:9 all screen design, big 6080mAh battery with secure 5V/3A fast charge support, and quad-camera setup with a 13MP/5MP selfie combo and a 21MP/5MP rear combo. On the inside, there is a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Lastly, there’s a 6″ FHD+ display, a rear fingerprint reader, and the latest Android 8.1. To learn more about the phone, you can check out Ulefone’s official website.

Currently, the Power 3 has an exclusive global presale online on Gearbest where you can grab one for merely $219.99. Just use coupon UlePower3 to get the $80 off discount. There are only 100 coupons, so if you want to get one, be fast.