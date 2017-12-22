Vernee MIX 2 software update coming soon with many bug fixes

Vernee MIX 2 was the first device of the company to feature an all-screen design and 18:9 aspect ratio display. The 3 sides’ bezel-less design delivers an unbounded vision. What’s more, the front and back glass design, dual cameras, Helio P25 Octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, etc, are praised by many customers. And it is time for the first software update to arrive on the MIX 2, as Vernee keeps delivering what they promised: consistent after-sales support.

The Vernee MIX 2 sports a 6″ FHD+ display with rounded corners that delivers unbounded vision. Thanks to its ultra-narrow frame, the screen ratio reaches up to 93.07% and brings an immersive visual effect to your eyes. Also, 80% of the device is covered in glass, highlighting the excellent texture with a warm and soft hand hold feeling just like jade. What’s more, it has a big 4200mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charge support.

So what will the update bring? Let’s see:

Optimizes the effect of the rear cameras when shooting photos and fixes the problem when taking HDR photos the photo becomes dark

Installs the latest security patch from Google

Solves the problem which the date of the security patch is incorrect

Solves the problem which some applications cannot be installed

Fixes fast charging not working problem under some conditions

You can update the Vernee MIX 2 through OTA or download the ROM from Vernee’s official website after 22nd of December. The ROM is available here. Both 4GB and 6GB versions will receive the update. Lastly, the Vernee MIX 2 4GB version is on sale at the company’s official Aliexpress store for just $159.99, limited to 500 units.