A closer look at some interesting features of Meiigoo Note8 (video)

Most people can’t live without their smartphones but it’s a fact that only a small portion of a device’s capabilities are used by most. They are ignored, even though they can become very helpful and make tasks easier. Below, you can see some of these functions on Meiigoo Note8 that will certainly change your mentality on smartphone use.

The phone is apparently very capable of screenshot taking with its “super screenshot” function which allows you to take one individual screenshot instead of several smaller ones. Besides, you can customize your taken screenshot with any shape you can think of. Aside from static screenshots, the Note8 features a screen recorder function that can help you capture something dynamic. Of course, a killer feature of Android 7 is the split-screen that allows for simultaneous usage of two apps. In addition, Meiigoo has equipped the Note8 with an extra hardware button below the volume keys that can start up the camera.

The main specs of Meiigoo Note8 include a 5.99″ FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, nice looking 3D curved glass on both sides of the phone with shiny mirror finish, Face ID, MT6750T octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, 16MP dual rear camera setup, 8MP selfie snapper, 3300mAh battery capacity, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

