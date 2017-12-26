The IP68 rugged UHANS K5000 Is open for sale (full specs)

Besides models featuring the new 18:9 aspect ratio trend, Uhans is working on good, old-fashioned 16:9 devices. Its latest creation is the Uhans K5000, a rugged smartphone with IP68 certification and it is now available for sale at various online retailers.

As its name suggests, it sports a big 5000mAh high-density Sony battery, enough for 3 days of normal usage. If you are afraid that it will take a long time to charge it from 0% to 100%, don’t, as it comes with a 5V/2A fast charger.

Another highlight of the K5000 is that it supports walkie-talkie function. With one press of the PPT button, the user can communicate with other users without the need for cellular coverage. The users can enjoy wider signal coverage with lower cost. As a phone designed for outdoor expenditure, it is also armed with GLONASS, compass, orientation, accelerometer, and magnetic-field sensors.

It comes with a 5″ LG display covered with Gorilla Glass while the phone body is seamlessly sealed by premium rubber and plastic combo, giving the device a rugged shield protecting it from accidental drops from 1.5m high. In addition, thanks to the IP68 certification, it can survive submersion up to 1.5m deep in water for up to half an hour. The rest of the specs include an MT6753 Octa-core SoC, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage expandable up to 128GB more (also supports OTG). Both front and rear cameras sport Sony sensors: A 13MP rear and an 8MP front. Lastly, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The rugged UHANS K5000 is now available on many online retailers at a quite reasonable price. For more info check their official website.