Oukitel K6 6GB RAM big battery phone is starting Global First Presale on Banggood

Oukitel announced its new big battery device –Oukitel K6– a while back and now the time has come for the Global first Presale of the device to kick off. On Christmas Day, Oukitel cooperates with Banggood to launch the K6. As the first device that carries MediaTek Helio P23 SoC, it impresses not only with its large 6″ FHD+ full vision display but also with its high enhanced performance.

As a new member of the K-Series, K6 is powered by a 6300mAh large battery. Thanks to the development of technology, batteries last longer than in the past. So the K6 can last from 3 to 7 days on a single charge. To test its battery, the company conducted a gaming test. At full brightness and volume, the device managed a 12-hour continuous gaming spree. You can check it out in the video below.

The K6 features narrow bezels all around, resulting in a large screen-to-body ratio It features a 6″ FHD+ display with 2160×1080 resolution for great visual experience while the 5 points multi-touch on the InCell display offers great touch experience, while the 18:9 aspect ratio design fits comfortably in your hand.

Besides its design, Oukitel K6 also offers excellent performance as it is by the new Helio P23 octa-core SoC and Mali G71 GPU. Also, it sports 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB more via microSD card. NFC is also supported for use with Android Pay, door unlocking, etc. Android 7.1.1 is the OS it comes with.

In addition to all the above, the K6 features dual camera combos both in front and back. The rear camera has a 21MP/8MP sensor combo with PDAF and a 13MP/8MP front-facing camera that has an LED flash for great selfies in low light conditions.

OUKITEL K6 will be available in Black and Blue and it supports the following network frequencies: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900, 3G: WCDMA900/2100, 4G: B1/3/7/8/20. The Global Presale is ongoing since yesterday on Banggood and will end on December 31st. There is a big $70 off discount on the official price, so you can get it for just $199.99. Who would have thought that you could get a 6GB RAM device for under $200 a couple of years ago? Check out all the details about the device and Global Presale on Oukitel’s official website.