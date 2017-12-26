Ulefone Power 3 Global Presale kicks off at just $219.99

Christmas is already here and New Year’s Day is just around the corner. Many online retailers are racing to offer their greatest deals and the good news for Ulefone fans is that presale for the highly anticipated Ulefone Power 3 begins today. You can grab one for merely $219.99 with $40 worth of gift bags for free. That’s $80 off the original level. Before you order one, let’s recap the main features of the phone.

As the third generation of big battery phone from Ulefone, the Power 3 packs a big 6080mAh battery, so you can expect some pretty solid endurance. According to the company, it can provide at least four days of use on a single charge. And thanks to its secure 5V/3A quick charger, you can have 2 hours of talk time in five minutes of charging. So if you are leaving in a hurry, you don’t need to worry about running out of power.

Meanwhile, the Power 3 is a 6″ phone with an 18:9 display aspect ratio and FHD+ resolution. Given its slimmer bezels, the Power 3 will feel smaller in the hands and has a more immersive looking display. Under the hood, the device sports Helio P23 octa-core SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which offers quite smooth overall performance. On the NCL-processed back of the phone, there’s a Samsung 21MP/5MP dual camera setup while at the front we there’s a 13MP/5MP selfie combo. So you can snap some fairly nice shots with the Power 3.

Another shiny feature of the Power 3 is the new Face ID system which allows you to unlock your phone instantly with a single look. Compared to the traditional recognition system, the brand new face identification system is smarter, faster, and more convenient. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor on the back for those who prefer this kind of security. Power 3 that runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo. You can find all details on the company’s website.

The phone will be available in black and gold color variants and the presale price is set at $219.99. The presale will end on January 8th. After that, the price will jump up to the retail level of $299.99. If interested, you can check out all info about the presale on Gearbest. You can watch all the videos of Ulefone Power 3 uploaded by the company on the YouTube playlist here.