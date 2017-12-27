Blackview BV9000 Pro is the ultimate waterproof, rugged phone to date (video)

There always have been smartphones with rugged characteristics, even before smartphones. But the problem is that usually rugged devices featured (or mediocre at the very best) low specs so they didn’t appeal to users. The Blackview BV9000 Pro is the latest rugged and water-resistant device from Blackview but at the same time it’s a premium, high-end, and elegant phone.

Until every phone that is produced becomes waterproof and we could all go to the beach, pool parties, rafting trips and water parks without fearing for our handsets (or triple-wrapping them in plastic baggies), our choices are limited to certain models. An impressive one is the BV9000 Pro that impressed us. Check out the video below to see its water-resistant and rugged capabilities.

If you want a premium phone that can endure more than just water, consider the Blackview BV9000 Pro. A rugged and shock-resistant phone, and because it satisfies IP68 standards, you can splash around the pool with it. Apart from its… swimming abilities, it comes with a good 13MP/5MP dual rear camera that can take great shots in low-light conditions and supports facial recognition and fingerprint unlocking. Also, from December 29th to January 1st, you can buy it for just $289.99 through the Blackview store on Aliexpress.