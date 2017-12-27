Oukitel K10 with NFC is more than just a wireless bus card (video)

Share +1 Share Shares 0

With so many functions supported by modern smartphones, they have become something more than a phone, they are our every day assistant. And even though some features like fingerprint sensors or Face ID are trendying right now, other technologies exist far earlier. Like NFC for example. NFC (short for Near Field Communication) means close distance wireless communication. It allows non-contact point-to-point data transmission between electronic devices. Normally the distance is within 10cm. When talking about NFC, many users may think of the bus card function. But besides being a bus or metro card, there are many other practical functions.

As you can see in the video, there are several actions you can use NFC on. Like recharging of your metro or bus card. All you have to do is bring the card near to your device and the rest is easy. Also, it can be used for making payments in stores on an NFC-enabled POS. Instead of carrying your credit card on you and fear that you could lose it, just use your phone. And while talking about security, how would you like if you could unlock your house door with your Oukitel K10?

Even data transfer is easier via NFC. Put two smartphones that both have NFC back to back, then transfer data like music, photos or contacts. This is faster than Bluetooth since you have to pair them before transferring data. You can even create custom actions using NFC tags. For example, put an NFC tag on the door of a meeting room. Everyone entering for the meeting scans the tag with their smartphone and it enter mute mode. Lastly, you can receive or download information from the internet and then use it for payment or entrance guard control. For example, you can set a specific SMS to the mobile phone of a housekeeping personnel to control the entrance authorization of your home.

NFC function is becoming a standard configuration in smartphones to offer more convenience to mobile users. Besides NFC function, Oukitel K10 also stands out due to the Helio P23 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Its killer feature, of course, is the 11.000mAh battery together with the dual camera setups in front and back. Also, there is a 6″ FHD 18:9 display with full-screen design and runs Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box. According to the company, the K10 will hit the market in January. More information will be soon available on their official website.