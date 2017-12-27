Ulefone Power 3 with 6080mAh battery shows incredible endurance in this 4-hour battery test (video)

The longevity of your phone is indeed a big deal. That’s why most people prefer big battery phones. Speaking of big battery phones in the market, one can’t miss the newly released Ulefone Power 3 that packs a big 6080mAh battery and is supposed to last a rather long time. But how does it perform in real scenarios? Ulefone made a battery life test, let’s check it out below.

The test was composed of 5 energy-hungry projects lasting 4 hours. After one-hour online music, one-hour online 1080p video playback, half-an-hour video recording, half-an-hour Wechat voice call, and one-hour gaming(NBA2K18), the Power 3 consumed only 25% of its battery in total. It’s fairly obvious that the phone could offer you more than enough juice for 4 days without any problem. Meanwhile, the Power 3 supports 5V/3A fast charging so you can be up and running quickly.

In addition, the Power 3 also offers some quality features like 18:9 all-screen design with 6″ FHD+ display, 13MP/5MP dual selfie cameras, 21MP/5MP dual rear cameras, Helio P23 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, advanced Face recognition system, a traditional fingerprint sensor on the back, and newest Android 8.1 Oreo as the OS.

To learn more about the phone, visit Gearbest where the Ulefone Power 3 is currently available for a special price of $219.99. That’s $80 off the retail level.