Chuwi CoreBook will receive a free upgrade to SSD once it reaches the $200k goal!

Although the Chuwi CoreBook is a 2-in-1 tablet, it comes with more powerful performance, better productivity, and greater portability than any regular tablet and old-school notebook. It features a bigger 13.3″ display than Apple iPad Pro (12.9″), Microsoft Surface Pro (12.3″), Samsung Galaxy Book (12″), and it’s fully laminated for better viewing experience. Also, it comes with 8GB of RAM while the above-mentioned devices offer only 4GB of RAM, let alone it provides more USB ports (1* USB-C 3.0, 1*micro USB) than others.

Since it’s a crowdfunding project, Chuwi really listens to the communities’ feedback and makes major changes along the way. Last time, they upgraded the RAM from 6GB to 8GB for free, and this week, we’ve learned from the update on their Indiegogo campaign page that they will upgrade the 128GB eMMC to 128GB SSD free of charge once the campaign reaches the $200k goal. Cool, right?

With the SSD memory storage instead of the eMMC module, you get (data from here):

Rapid storage, as SSDs are faster than eMMC chips. The device will boot up in a few seconds after pressing the power button

Higher-quality storage is also typically more dependable in the long run- eMMC and SD cards are known to have long-term survivability issues. An SSD will mitigate this

faster read speed (550MB/s) and write speed (500MB/s), to be the least

Think of it like a road – the more lanes, the more cars you can move at a time. eMMC is a single lane each way, while an SSD is a multi-lane highway. You’ll go the same speed on either one, but the line to get onto the road won’t be nearly as slow on the highway. You can still back the campaign here.

Chuwi CoreBook specs