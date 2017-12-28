Cubot X18 features a pretty good camera setup (photo samples)

Cubot X18 is one of the latest models from Cubot and besides its affordable price, it also features some great specs that you only get on much more expensive devices. One of the specs that stand out is the very good rear camera. Someone would expect a mediocre-to-bad camera performance in this price range, but the X18 refutes these allegations with the video uploaded recently and the photo samples they sent out.

The Cubot X18 is as close as it could get to a bezel-less model. It packs a 5.7″ display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio and an impressive 83% screen to body ratio. The X18 is powered by the quad-core MT6737T SoC backed by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage on board. In addition, it sports a 13MP rear sensor with LED flash while at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter also with LED flash. You can check out the samples in full resolution by clicking on them.