dodocool Type-C 7in1 Hub expands port availability to almost infinity

USB 3.1 protocol dates back to 2013 when the companies prototyping the protocol decided to enhance the USB 3.0 and upgrade its transfer speed to 10Gbit/s. Also, some time back, a new connector made its appearance, USB Type-C that had a smaller footprint than previous connectors and was reversible, meaning that it entered the female port whichever side you want. This lead many smartphone and laptop companies to adopt the new port as it allowed for slimmer devices together with higher rate transfers. Also, it could act as a charging port as well, so basically, it is an all-in-one port.

The dodocool Type-C 7in1 Hub can turn your one-port machine into a multiport one for a little above $30. It is made of aluminum alloy and provides for 7 ports: HDMI, USB Type-C 3.1, 3 x USB-B 3.0, 1 microSD and 1 TF card. Not only that, but it is one of the most affordable 3.1 hubs out there right now too, considering the fact that it comes from dodocool that manufactures great quality and performance accessories.

To learn all the details about it, you can visit the official product page as well as their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. You can buy it directly from Amazon US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and Italy.