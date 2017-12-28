Oukitel K6 quad-camera phone is starting delivery at the price of $199.99! (video)

Oukitel K6 has been in the market since Christmas and according to the company, production has already started and devices will begin shipping this week. Despite the delivery starting the K6 presale is still hot ongoing on Banggood with a $70 off discount. Instead of the official $269.99 price, you can get it for just $199.99 before the year ends. Below, you can see some details about the K6 camera setup.

Thanks to the Helio P23 SoC, the Oukitel K6 is equipped with 4 cameras in total. The 13MP/8MP front dual selfie cameras with a front flash are responsible for all your selfies while the rear 21MP/8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF will do the heavy lifting. And to offer quick shooting according to needs, the device supports fast capture: in an off-screen state, double press the volume up or down key to start recording a video or take a photo respectively. In addition, the front camera setup supports Face ID recognition for additional security.

As for its specs, you can check out the official product page here. The most important are the powerful Helio P23 SoC together with the 6GB RAM and the big 6300mAh battery. Of course, the design follows the current trend of 18:9 aspect ratio.

The global first presale is already running and will end on January 1st. So, there’s still time to obtain an Helio P23 device with powerful performance and low price. Banggood is the exclusive store for the presale, you can find the device here.