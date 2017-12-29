A closer look at the Meiigoo Note8 camera performance (video)

According to Meiigoo, the second generation of their full-screen model -Note8- can offer not just the trendy 18:9 all screen display, but it’s also promising some solid performance by its dual rear camera combo and great selfie snapper. For that reason, today they released a little video to back up such a claim.

As we already know the Meiigoo Note8 sports a 16MP rear camera paired with a secondary snapper. The main camera captures clear major images while the secondary creates bokeh effects. As shown in the video, the Note8 can capture great shots especially with the bokeh effect, and the selfie photos look amazing too. So if you are looking for a budget phone with a good camera performance, the Note8 should be seriously taken under consideration.

On top of that, the Note8 comes with quality features like the 5.99″ FHD+ display, good-looking 3D curved glass on both sides of the phone with shiny mirror finish, and advanced Face ID recognition technology. Under the hood lies the MT6750T octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 3300mAh battery and all these are controlled by Android 7.0 Nougat.

For more details of the Note8, please head over to Meiigoo’s official website. Currently, the phone is available for just $159.99 on the Gearbest promo. You might want to grab one now before the price rises to its original retail level.