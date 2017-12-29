Control what you hear with just a touch with dodocool wireless touch headphones

Touch technology is expanding to more products besides touchscreens and dodocool follows that trend by releasing a wireless stereo headset with a touch-sensitive surface. Of course, touch capability isn’t something new in a headset but combined with the design and advanced functions, it stands out in dodocool’s model.

Via the touch controls, you can control media playback or answer, reject, transfer or end calls by just tapping the touch-sensitive switch. Also, by touching and holding the touch-sensitive switch, you can launch Siri or Google Assistant. Featuring the latest Wireless 4.1 Microchip technology and art acoustic components, it produces high-fidelity stereo sound with low latency. What’s more, the CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology and HD microphone deliver crystal clear sound.

In addition, the headset is splash-resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IPX5. In addition, it provides up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. If there is no operation within 5 minutes, it automatically shuts down to save the battery.

Visit the product page to see all the details. The dodocool speaker is available on Amazon US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, and Italy. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.