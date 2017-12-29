Ulefone Power 3 battery phone starts Shipping today! (video)

Presale of the all-screen, big battery flagship Ulefone Power 3, began on Monday and to ensure those who have ordered one will receive the phone earlier, Ulefone confirms that the first batch of the Power 3 phones will be shipped out to vendors on December 29th. They said that this is due to fully stocked materials and smooth production progress.

As Ulefone’s third generation big battery phone, the Power 3 offers solid endurance with its massive 6080mAh battery. And thanks to the safe 5V/3A fast charging technology, the Power 3 can be recharged in merely 120 minutes. Besides, featuring the trendy 18:9 all-screen design, the Power 3 brings a much broader and immersive viewing experience.

Other interesting features of the handset include the Helio P23 octa-core SoC together with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB. Also, there is a quad-camera setup with a 13MP/5MP camera combo on the front and a 21MP/5MP combo on the back, advanced Face ID recognition system, traditional rear fingerprint reader and the latest Android 8.1 Oreo.

To learn more details about the device, check out the company’s official website. You can still catch one for $80 off on the presale running on Gearbest. Note that after the presale ends, the price will go back up to the retail level of $299.99.