Wieppo S5 is an ultra-budget universal device for everyone

We constantly read news about the next super flagship device that will hit the market and will amaze everyone, but flagships are not for everyone, they may be over-powered for a user’s needs, and most of the times they are overpriced. Thankfully, there are manufacturers that release super-affordable devices with basic specs that are enough for the average user without costing a fortune.

One of these devices is Wieppo S5 and we’ll begin by referring to its price: It costs just €64.99 and it is in stock on Amazon UK, so most European residents can get it right now. But what about its specs? Well, as mentioned above, it comes with a basic configuration. So, it sports a 5″ HD display with IPS panel and is powered by the MT6580A SoC accompanied by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB more via microSD card.

On the camera department, there is an 8MP Sony camera with AF and LED flash on the back and a 5MP front one. Also, there is a 2400mAh under the hood which should take you through the day on a single charge, considering how little power the specific SoC consumes and the HD resolution of the display. It comes with Android 7 and a smooth, modern design. There are three colors available: Basalt Black, Space Silver, and Champagne Gold.

To find out more details about the Weippo S5, visit the official product page. Also, you can buy it directly from Amazon UK for just €64.99.