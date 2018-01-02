Elephone S9 Grey version render released by the company

Elephone is preparing for the big official announcement of its next flagship device, and every week we receive newer information about its specs and design bit by bit. Until now we know that it will come with an AMOLED curved display as well as a 4-curved design. Also, it will support wireless charging as all modern flagships do and will carry an NFC chip. What’s more, Elephone collaborates with ArcSoft to bring the perfect Bokeh effect in S9.

Today, the company released a render where we can see the Grey version of Elephone S9 and, of course, it looks stunning too. The metal gray color is elegant and modern. It has always been modern, just like Black or White. So, for those looking for something more professional and discreet yet modern, the Grey version seems the right choice. The new flagship is expected to hit the market soon, so keep in touch with Elephone Twitter account to be among the first to know about it.