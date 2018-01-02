Meiigoo Mate10 to come with Helio P23 SoC and 4 cameras

It’s been a while since the Meiigoo Note8 has been released and now rumors say that the company is working on their next big hit called Meiigoo Mate10. Yes, the model name reminds you of Huawei’s recently released flagship, Mate 10. What can we expect from the Meiigoo Mate10?

As the first device of Meiigoo to be launched in 2018, the Mate10 would offer some quite solid specs. For starters, following the steps of its predecessors, it will be featuring the trendy full vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio which should deliver a much broader and immersive viewing experience. It would also be among the first phones in the world with the new powerful Helio P23 processor, which brings big upgrades like LPDDR4X RAM support, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support, and Mali-G71MP2 GPU. And to match the power of the SoC, it will be accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Thanks to the capabilities of Helio P23, the upcoming device will also be equipped with four cameras, a dual camera combo on the front and a two-lens combo on the back. This should allow you to snap some quality photos. Currently, no other specs or release date are available, but you can be among the first to learn about them by subscribing to their official website.