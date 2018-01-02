Oukitel K6 first global unboxing video: New package and a great smartphone

On the first day of Christmas, the global first presale for Oukitel K6 started on Banggood. As mass production has already started, we have the full package on video on the first global unboxing of the device. In the video below you can see the newly designed package with the simple inner structure. Also, the design and features of the device are demonstrated.

Oukitel K6’s new package mainly displays a pure, simple style, with K6, company logo, and basic information tag on the box. There are 10 things included in the whole package: package box, silicone case, smartphone, 5V/3A fast charger, USB cable, ear jack adapter, OTG cable, warranty card, SIM card pin, and user manual.

The device sports a 6″ FHD+ display with Asahi glass protecting it. It is available in two colors: Jet Black and Brilliant Blue. Both colors have a glossy finish on front and back panel and unlike other glossy devices, the K6 has a polished middle frame shinning too. Also, the silicone case is transparent enough to ensure the beauty of K6 is not veiled.

Powered by the MT6763 octa-core SoC, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the 6300mAh battery allows for long battery performance. In addition, there is a fingerprint sensor under the rear camera as well as an NFC chip under the back cover. There is Android 7.1.1 preinstalled, which contributes to the excellent power management. It is expected that it will get an update to Android 8 Oreo soon.

The Oukitel K6 is currently on global presale on Banggood and Oukitel Official Store on Aliexpress for just $269.99. To find out more, check out the official product page.