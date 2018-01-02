The Ulefone Power 3 presale extends to January 8th on Gearbest!

The Ulefone Power 3 has been on presale exclusively on Gearbest for a while now and it seems that sales are pretty high, since the online retailer decided to extend the presale offer period until January 8th! It has been on a special presale offer since December 25th to the January 3rd, so you have extra 5 days to get one with the running $80 discount. During the pre-sale period the 18:9 all screen, 6080mAh big battery smartphone costs just $219.99 rather than the full retail price of $299.99. But there is more good news. The first batch of Ulefone Power 3 has been shipped out and the follow-up delivery will start very soon! That means you can receive the phone 10-15 days earlier than usual.

So, let’s quickly recap the main specifications of the device. The Ulefone Power 3 is equipped with a big 6080mAh battery along with a safe 5V/3A quick charger, an 18:9 all-screen display with FHD+ resolution, Helio P23 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, Face ID support, a rear fingerprint reader and the latest Android 8.1 Oreo preinstalled. Though the presale event has been extended, there’s not so much time left. If you are interested, get yours now on Gearbest.