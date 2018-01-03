Get quality and cordless sound with dodocool wireless headphones with active noise cancelling

Let’s be honest, in-ear headphones are perfect especially for use outdoors and while traveling as they are small, portable, and light. But when it comes to true sound quality, a good over-the-head pair of headphones is a one-way solution. Even more, now that wireless models are becoming available from many companies and prices are starting to lower.

The dodocool 2-in-1 Wireless ANC & Wired Hi-Res Audio Headphone enables you to enjoy high-quality stereo audio and hands-free phone calls. Thanks to its premium and ear pads and the noise cancellation technology, distraction from ambient noise is a thing of the past.

In addition, they can be used both as a wired pair via the 3.5mm AUX-IN audio cable as well as a wireless one via the wireless 4.1 CSR 8645 AptX within a 33-ft range. If used in AUX-IN mode, you can enjoy the Hi-Res Audio certified sound reproduction. Also, there is a big 270mAh built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to 14 hours of battery life in the wireless mode. To learn more about the dodocool hi-res headphones, you can visit the official product page. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.