Leagoo S9 Pro will allegedly come with 6.21″ notch display and impressive specs

Leagoo has been in the news lately thanks to its upcoming flagship, Leagoo S9 Pro, that will sport an iPhone X-like design with minimal bezels all around and a notch at the top of the display. It seems that the company has chosen to follow the Apple paradigm instead of the Samsung design philosophy that has top and bottom bezels.

Not only that but new rumors suggest that there will be a Pro version of the S9 that will sport the same design but with even better specs. For the time being, although specs are not yet confirmed we can get an idea about how powerful the Leagoo S9 Pro will be. So, it is said to come with a 6.21″ AMOLED display from Samsung. That’s the easy part as AMOLED displays have become cheaper and accessible to even smaller manufacturers. In addition, the device is said to be carrying the future Helio P40 SoC accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The surprise though comes from the information that it will sport an under-display fingerprint sensor! Lastly, there will be a big 5000mAh battery to power the beast that should give 1.5 days of use. That’s all for now, we’ll let you know if anything new comes up. Check out the company’s official site for more info on current devices.