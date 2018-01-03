Vernee demonstrates the fast Face ID unlock and quad-camera setup of Vernee X (video)

In the rapidly developing smartphone market, new features such as the 18:9 aspect ratio, full-display design, etc are becoming more and more mature literally day by day. Take Face ID recognition and multiple camera combos for example. Vernee X is one of the devices featuring both Face ID and double dual-camera setups among other latest technology specs.

Apple introduced a sophisticated Face ID security system on the iPhone X and Vernee added a similar setup in the Vernee X. All you have to do is go to settings, record your face, and you are ready to unlock your device with just a look at the dual front camera. The front cameras of can catch 128 points of your facial features so unlocking becomes faster and more secure. The unlock speed is only 0.2s. Also, the recognition technology can adapt to most circumstances. Even in dark environments, the X can be unlocked.

Vernee says that they will keep optimizing the Face ID recognition technology to make it faster and more accurate when unlocking, and make the X more and more user-friendly.

Quad Camera Setup

The Vernee X is equipped with four cameras. It sports a 16MP/5MP rear camera combo with Sony IMX258 sensor and has dual f/2.0 apertures, supports PDAF that allows focusing in just 0.03s. Portraits look crisp-clear and with high saturation. Also, FHD video recording looks clear and stable.

In addition, the device sports a 13MP/5MP front camera that with the coordination of front light and the updated beauty algorithm, selfies look beautiful and have a more artistic sense.

The X is available on Gearbest and more information about the device can be found in the company’s official website.

Vernee X Main Specs