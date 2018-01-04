Cubot’s first device of 2018 coming soon wit Android 8 Oreo

Last year was a big success for Cubot as there was big growth in terms of revenue and brand recognizability as well. Some of its top-selling devices were launched in 2017, like the Cubot X18 with the 18:9 display, the camera-centric Cubot Note Plus that came with 16MP camera sensors on both front and back cameras, etc.

As of last August, Google has released the official Android 8 Oreo update to customers and manufacturers and as it usually is the case, users always want the latest Android version on their devices. And Cubot will not let down its fans, as it will be one of the early companies to adopt this version in its next device. Information says that the first Cubot device in 2018 will be placed in the entry-level category with a price around $100.

But the good news is that that it will come with Android Oreo preinstalled. It’s nice to see more and more manufacturers adopting the latest version of Android. Especially Oreo that will come with Project Treble that is designed to make it easier, faster, and less costly for manufacturers to update devices to the next version. For more information about Cubot, visit their official website.