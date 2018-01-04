Leagoo T5c Unboxing: Intel 14nm “Mid-range Killer” (video)

The recent global phone market has witnessed many new phones with different brands entering the booming but competitive marketplace. Thus, most smartphones are extraordinarily similar in design, specs and user experience, especially in the mid-range category with most of them carrying octa-core SoCs and 3GB/32GB memory combination.

LEAGOO, as a global leading export brand, has recently launched its latest mid-range killer – Leagoo T5c, in an effort to release the full potential of mid-range handsets. What distinguishes the T5c from other mid-range smartphones is that T5c features high-end specs and craftsmanship on its mid-range devices.

So, it is the world’s first smartphone to be equipped with the Spreadtrum SC9853I SoC that is based on Intel’s 14nm FinFET process technology. It features 1.8GHz 64-bit octa-core Intel Airmont microarchitecture, which enables it to offer high-performance coupled with ultra-low power consumption. Though the T5c’s appearance is conventional, it has many surprising features only seen on high-end or even flagship devices such as premium metal uni-body, 0.1s unlock front fingerprint ID and HD rear dual camera, etc. What’s more, T5c sports a front beauty softlight LED for its selfie camera, offering more bright and natural selfie pictures for its users.

Recently, LEAGOO has published an official unboxing video which demonstrates the design of the device. You can grab the Leagoo T5c on Gearbest for just $99.99.

Leagoo T5c Main Specs