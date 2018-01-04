Oukitel K10 comes with a 5V/5A new charger that fully charges huge battery in 170 minutes!

OUKITEL K10 is a smartphone that comes with a unique design that is impressive at first sight and a smartphone which comes with a huge 11000mAh battery that supports more than one week of normal use. Charging such a big battery is a challenge, so the K10 will get a fresh new 5V/5A flash charger which is lightning-fast.

As said before, the K10 comes with an eye-catching design and to that contributes the 6″ InCell display and the special prismatic glass shape. As was leaked, the display has an FHD+ resolution and an 18:9 all-screen design that reduces overall size compared to its predecessors, K10000 and K10000 Pro. Also, the real leather back cover gives a comfortable hand feel and sense of nobleness and the irregular frame design shows simple lines without losing its artistic beauty.

The one-week 11000mAh battery has a high density and it is pressed to be thinner and lighter. And the biggest battery in a smartphone needs the fastest charger on the market. As frequent charging will degrade the battery quickly, it is better to charge your smartphone as much as possible so you can stay away from the charger more. Here comes the new 5V/5A fast charger that allows for rapid charging so that you don’t have to wait for hours before unplugging it. See the video below where Oukitel made a comparison between three different chargers.

Through software and charging circuit design, the device can receive more current with the 5V/5A charger. According to the test, it only takes 2hours and 50 minutes to fully charge the 11000mAh battery, while with the 5V/3A and 12V/2A charger, it takes up to 5 hours. As far as circuit design is concerned, the Oukitel K10 features a special FPC to receive electric power, improving the conversion rate both in software and hardware. With 170 minutes charging, you can use the K10 for more than 7 days. Great, isn’t it?

As for the rest of the specs, the K10 comes with Helio P23 octa-core SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and quad-camera setup. According to the company, it will hit the market this month with the price not yet disclosed. But if we judge by the company’s history, it should be pretty competitive. For more information, visit their official website.