See how Android “3D Touch” works on the Ulefone Power 3 (video)

Most of us have heard of the 3D Touch features on the iPhone, but only a few are aware that a similar function exists on Android devices and it is called Quick Shortcuts. For that reason, Ulefone uploaded a video to demonstrate how the Quick Shortcuts work on the Ulefone Power 3.

Before checking out the video, let’s learn a bit more about the Android Quick Shortcuts. Like the 3D Touch on iPhone, tapping and holding on an icon pops up a list of menu items, which allows you to quickly launch a certain function within an app. For instance, you can open a new tab in Chrome or add a new contact without opening the apps.

As we already know, the Ulefone Power 3 comes with a massive 6080mAh battery with safe 5V/3A fast charging supported, 18:9 all-screen design, 6″ FHD+ display, Helio P23 octa-core SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, 13MP/5MP dual selfie combo, 21MP/5MP rear camera combo, cutting-edge Face ID recognition system, a rear fingerprint scanner and exquisite NCL-processed back case.

