Vkworld T2 Plus Premium Edition dual-screen flip phone coming at $999.99!

The Vkworld T2 Plus is a flip smartphone that was announced about 6 months ago but it never hit the market properly. Yet, the company is preparing a premium edition to put this phone on the right track. The standard version was rumored to be about $250, however, the Vkworld T2 Plus Premium Edition is going to sell for a crazy price: $999.99!

Vkworld does this to show their determination to conquer the high-end market. As a $1000 phone, the T2 Plus is built from many expensive materials. The frame is 24K gold-plated as is the camera ring. Also, the camera lens is covered by sapphire glass which makes it more durable than normal glass, and the leather back cover is made of real crocodile skin.

What’s more, there is a number on the top of the back cover as only 100 sets of the Premium Edition will hit the market. The phone features a dual IPS display, one on the inside and one on the outside. Both are of high quality and are provided by JDI, sport a 1280 x 768 resolution and are covered by sapphire glass as well. As for its main specs, it features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, Sony rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 2500mAh battery. Learn more about Vkworld on their official website.