The dodocool Air Humidifier creates a great atmosphere in home

The dodocool Air Humidifier was released about 4 months ago and it's a nice addition to the company's portfolio among the excellent mobile and computer accessories such as chargers, adapters, cables, etc.

It features a 400ml water tank that is used for mixing water with essential oil. Being large, it allows the air humidifier to run for up to 7 hours of strong mist or 12 hours of weak mist. According to the company, the air humidifier generates ultrasonic vibrations at a frequency of 2.4 million times per second to change water and essential oils into tiny micro-particles without the use of heat.

What’s more, the humidifier features touch controls to adjust the seven color LED light with several brightness levels, time setting modes, and switching between strong and moderate mist. You can get it on Amazon France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. You can see all the details on the official product page. For more information on dodocool, visit their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.