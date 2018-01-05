Get NOMU T8 on Aliexpress Tech Discovery for $267.29 only!

When someone chooses a rugged smartphone instead of a mainstream one, it’s mainly because of its functionality. Of course, it would be a good thing if it further meets your special needs, like special work needs, personal interests, or just for showing off. NOMU T18 is such a smartphone: strong, useful, and unique. That’s why it is chosen as one of the Top Picks of the 150th Tech Discovery of Aliexpress running from January 5th to January 8th, where you can enjoy a $62.70 off and get it for just $267.29.

NOMU T18, as a rugged phone, is undoubtedly among the best in its category. It features an IP68 waterproof capability, drop-proof and dust-proof capability, and sports a high-profile 5200mAh Li-polymer battery. Among others, it sports a fingerprint sensor, NFC function which lets you enjoy fast free-ticket airport boarding verification, free-card payment, etc. Furthermore, for safety consideration, it comes with an SOS button for emergency calls.

And if all of the above is not enough to ignite your interest, the walkie-talkie and external camera function will. Walkie-talkie, just like it sounds, helps you communicate without the need for cellular connection or WiFi and can also connect to traditional walkie-talkie devices too. Also, the external camera can be used to do more interesting things, like recording cycling scenery, splendid mountain scenery, or recording your daily mood if you like. It’s worth mentioning that it is a hands-free design. You can mount it to collar or hat, then you can do any funny things.

So, that’s what T18 can bring to you. And it is now only $267.29. Take this chance and grab it on the Aliexpress Tech Discovery. For more info on the device, visit the product page here.

Nomu T18 Basic Specs